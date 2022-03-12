Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police said they seized a large amount of marijuana from a man and woman in Pinson.

According to a Tarrant Police Department Facebook post, on Friday afternoon a Tarrant police officer seized approximately 243 grams of marijuana from two people spotted in a Dollar General parking lot.

An officer was monitoring the Dollar General on Pinson Valley Parkway and noticed a vehicle, occupied by a man and a woman, in a handicapped spot without a handicapped decal. The man went inside the Dollar General and the woman stayed inside of the vehicle.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from it. The officer located and detained the man, while the woman stayed with the vehicle.

The officer conducts a search of the vehicle and locates approximately 119 grams of marijuana, according to the post from police. Police say the officer also found blunt spray, cigarillos, marijuana residue, bags, and other items. Additionally, police said the woman, who is the vehicle owner, was in possession of approximately 124 grams of marijuana.

Police said both subjects were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree along with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

