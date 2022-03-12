LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tracking Alabama’s black bear population

Black bear cubs born in Dekalb Co. SOURCE: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The black bear population in Alabama is growing.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division tracks Alabama’s bears, and announced several new cubs born in Dekalb County.

Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division crews made sure mama bear was out of the area while the cubs were collared, weighed, and “microchipped” with a PIT tag. The tracking collars will give them data about the cubs’ activities as they grow.

If you see a black bear or its tracks, Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division wants to know. Click here to submit YOUR data: https://game.dcnr.alabama.gov/BlackBear

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Winter Weather Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions and rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday morning
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Man killed in construction accident near Pinson identified

Latest News

A remarkably unified Congress is out front on foreign policy, pressuring President Joe Biden to...
Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine
Gas canopy blown over in Vinemont
Strong wind blows over gas canopy at Vinemont store
Gas canopy blown over in Vinemont
Gas canopy blown over in Vinemont
Black bear cubs born in Dekalb Co. SOURCE: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural...
Black bear cubs born in Dekalb Co. SOURCE: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources