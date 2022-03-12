LawCall
Strong wind blows over gas canopy at Vinemont store

Gas canopy blown over in Vinemont
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Some strong winds, associated with Saturday morning’s winter weather, blew over a gas canopy at the Super Saver in Vinemont in Cullman County.

At least one of the pumps was damaged.

No one was injured.

