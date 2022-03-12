Strong wind blows over gas canopy at Vinemont store

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Some strong winds, associated with Saturday morning’s winter weather, blew over a gas canopy at the Super Saver in Vinemont in Cullman County.

At least one of the pumps was damaged.

No one was injured.

