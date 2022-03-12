LawCall
Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Authorities said the two individuals were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital after the stabbing on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, and further details weren’t immediately available.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

