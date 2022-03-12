LawCall
Peach farmers prepare for cold front this weekend

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The weekend cold front has many farmers in Chilton County concerned.

Kenyon Easterling, owner of Easterling’s Big Peach, and his team have been prepping for days by pruning limbs. “This is not an appealing sight for you to be looking at but we hope it turns in to something that will help us. ”We are going to set that on fire sometime Saturday night and we hope to get a little bit of warmth off it. Maybe we can get the prevailing winds to take a little bit of the warmth over the orchard. Maybe even put a blanket of smoke above the orchard that will blanket these and hopefully, hopefully keep these buds alive.”

Other warming methods exist and each farm uses different tactics. Some use chemical solutions, while others will use helicopters to push warm air down on the peach trees. Still no matter the method, the goal is to keep the trees warm and the buds alive.

“Just hope and pray for us. It’s a livelihood, it’s a big part of the economy here in Chilton County and Clanton. Not just for my family, but for several families, said Easterling.

The Easterling family has been growing peaches since 1947, and while the cold weather can be challenging, Easterling says few things are as rewarding.

