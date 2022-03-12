Parts of Alabama seeing winter weather
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama are seeing winter weather this weekend, with many counties getting a winter mix of sleet and snow. Gusty winds also caused power outages.
There were reports of trees down across the area.
People reported very windy conditions at their homes.
