LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Parts of Alabama seeing winter weather

Snow in Jasper SOURCE: Chloe Cole
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama are seeing winter weather this weekend, with many counties getting a winter mix of sleet and snow. Gusty winds also caused power outages.

There were reports of trees down across the area.

People reported very windy conditions at their homes.

Snow falling in Trussville

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Man killed in construction accident near Pinson identified
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Pleasant Grove High School. (Source: WBRC video)
Pleasant Grove HS moves to 2-day remote learning following fight on campus

Latest News

Snow falling in Trussville
Snow falling in Trussville
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council...
Russia’s bioweapon conspiracy theory finds support in US
Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama
Snow in Jasper SOURCE: Chloe Cole
Snow in Jasper SOURCE: Chloe Cole