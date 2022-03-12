Parts of Alabama seeing winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama are seeing winter weather this weekend, with many counties getting a winter mix of sleet and snow. Gusty winds also caused power outages.

There were reports of trees down across the area.

People reported very windy conditions at their homes.

A look at current power outages in our area #alwx @WBRCNews pic.twitter.com/M5jingq2GK — Wes Wyatt (@weswyattweather) March 12, 2022

Snow falling in Trussville

