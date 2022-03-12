Local organizations respond to Alabama’s new constitutional carry bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local advocacy group against gun violence is speaking out against the new permitless carry law.

According to the CDC, Alabama had the fifth-highest rate of gun deaths in the nation in 2020, and organizers with the Alabama chapter of Mom’s Demand Action worry gun deaths will just continue to rise with this new law.

The Constitutional Carry Law means starting in 2023, Alabamians will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed gun in public across the state.

Susan Kirkpatrick with Mom’s Demand Action said this could result in more crime. She said this just makes law enforcement’s jobs more difficult and dangerous. Kirkpatrick said this new law could give more people access to guns, by taking away a background check requirement.

“Without that process, what we have is people with potentially dangerous histories that are able to carry concealed and loaded guns into public spaces, who have never had any kind of background check,” she said.

Supporters of the bill said it strengthens peoples’ second amendment rights and that criminals will still find ways to get guns, with or without permit laws.

The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1st of next year.

In a statement to WBRC, Mom’s Demand Action also said:

“Governor Ivey and all of the lawmakers who voted yes on this reckless legislation have chosen the gun lobby over law enforcement and public safety,” said Paula Wilson, a volunteer with the Alabama chapter of Moms Demand Action. “They want you to believe that they’re standing up for law-abiding gun owners, but don’t let them fool you. They’ve done the exact opposite — putting our families, communities, and first responders at greater risk. They’ve made us all less safe today, and they know it, because law enforcement has told them so. They’ve chosen not to listen.”

