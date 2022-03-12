Local activist group say youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic

LawCall
Officials with the city of Birmingham said in their weekly statistics report than that murder rates are up 62 percent from this time last year and seven deaths have involved minors.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore, and Birmingham police are still looking for a suspect.

This comes as the city of Birmingham shares more details about crime in the city. Officials said in their weekly statistics report than that murder rates are up 62 percent from this time last year and seven deaths have involved minors.

Organizers with one local advocacy group, Alabama Mom’s Demand Action, a group against gun violence, said things need to change.

“What is killing our kids and teens is gun violence,” Susan Kirkpatrick with Mom’s Demand Action said. “That is something we can do something about.”

Kirkpatrick said research shows that if a state has stricter gun laws, it could help with the city’s crime rates.

