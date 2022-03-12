Jefferson County officials say hospital based violence intervention program will launch by late summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham murder rates are up 62 percent from this time last year, but city officials said they are working to combat the rising numbers.

“We do hope that we will make some difference,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said.

Wilson is one step closer to launching a new hospital based violence intervention program.

“This is going to offer a lot of support for people who have just suffered a gunshot wound,” Wilson said. “They have been traumatized. They are probably in a very difficult situation. They may be going back to a difficult situation after they leave the hospital.”

Wilson said with the new program, specialists would step in at the hospital and provide resources and support to help prevent victim retaliation.

“If nothing else, it will help in the healing of those people’s lives going forward and reduce their risk in the future,” Wilson said. “It is going to be a heavy lift to have an impact on the overall picture of homicides in Jefferson County,”

The health department is using $1.1 million of their 2022 budget to fund the program, and the city of Birmingham is also contributing more than two million dollars in federal funds.

Wilson said applications have closed for community partnerships with an organization to lead the program. Now, they just need to pick one.

“Our hope is to award that grant starting sometime in April and helping them to get started,” he said. “We are very pleased with the progress we are making.”

Staff will still need to be hired and trained, but Wilson said the program will launch before end of summer.

Birmingham has already seen seven minors die from gun violence so far this year, but Wilson said this program is for adult victims only.

