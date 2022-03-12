LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County officials say hospital based violence intervention program will launch by late summer

Officials with the Jefferson County Department of Health say they are one step closer to...
Officials with the Jefferson County Department of Health say they are one step closer to launching a new hospital based violence intervention program.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham murder rates are up 62 percent from this time last year, but city officials said they are working to combat the rising numbers.

“We do hope that we will make some difference,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said.

Wilson is one step closer to launching a new hospital based violence intervention program.

“This is going to offer a lot of support for people who have just suffered a gunshot wound,” Wilson said. “They have been traumatized. They are probably in a very difficult situation. They may be going back to a difficult situation after they leave the hospital.”

Wilson said with the new program, specialists would step in at the hospital and provide resources and support to help prevent victim retaliation.

“If nothing else, it will help in the healing of those people’s lives going forward and reduce their risk in the future,” Wilson said. “It is going to be a heavy lift to have an impact on the overall picture of homicides in Jefferson County,”

The health department is using $1.1 million of their 2022 budget to fund the program, and the city of Birmingham is also contributing more than two million dollars in federal funds.

Wilson said applications have closed for community partnerships with an organization to lead the program. Now, they just need to pick one.

“Our hope is to award that grant starting sometime in April and helping them to get started,” he said. “We are very pleased with the progress we are making.”

Staff will still need to be hired and trained, but Wilson said the program will launch before end of summer.

Birmingham has already seen seven minors die from gun violence so far this year, but Wilson said this program is for adult victims only.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Man killed in construction accident near Pinson identified
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Pleasant Grove High School. (Source: WBRC video)
Pleasant Grove HS moves to 2-day remote learning following fight on campus

Latest News

Tracking winter weather
Tracking winter weather
A local advocacy group against gun violence is speaking out against the new permitless carry law.
Local organizations respond to Alabama’s new constitutional carry bill
HABD is prioritizing several projects for redevelopment or replacement including the Reverend...
HABD redevelopment projects are underway, but residents have unanswered questions
COVID-19 was declared a pandemic two years ago, and as the country tries to move forward, local...
Local doctors reflect on two years with COVID