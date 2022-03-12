HABD redevelopment projects are underway, but residents have unanswered questions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renovations are underway at several Housing Authority of the Birmingham District locations.

Many of these sites are part of HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration, or RAD program, and some properties will be torn down.

HABD is prioritizing several projects for redevelopment or replacement, including the Reverend Dr. Morrell Todd Homes.

The president of the Resident Council said he’s concerned about what’s happening at the property, and the timeline for when renovations will happen.

Eldridge Knighton said the Todd Homes are old and repairs are much needed.

He said roofs are collapsing, structures are falling, and there’s even a huge hole in his unit.

He said he believes the bad conditions are behind some of the crime that’s happening in the area.

HABD has struggled to manage its properties with less federal funding, but last year, the authority received more than $12.8 million from HUD’s 2021 capital fund program.

Knighton held a meeting Thursday night encouraging residents to get involved in what’s happening in their community.

He said he wants their voices heard even before the redevelopment starts.

Knighton said he’s also concerned that some residents will be displaced because of the redevelopment.

“We’re in 2022, and yet, I don’t know where we are in the talk for the redevelopment, but once I watched the news and I saw the intern speak on the developments may not be complete by 2035, that’s almost 13 years from now. Okay…where is Morrell Todd in that talk? We have 456 units now. We’re going to go to 250. The residents need to know, and that’s my job as president to inform and get my residents prepared for any developments that the housing authority may consist of,” Knighton said.

Southtown Court is another project HABD is prioritizing.

In fact, demolition has already started.

WBRC reached out to HABD for comment, and an update on the timeline of the redevelopment project.

We were told someone would send a statement, but we have not yet received it.

