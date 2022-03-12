FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Saturday morning

LawCall
By Fred Hunter
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 am this morning for most of the region while a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the northern tier of counties until 9 am this morning. Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties are included in The Warning Area. Meanwhile a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 pm tonight with Freeze Warnings until 10 am Sunday morning.

Rain has transitioned to snow and sleet early this morning with light accumulations generally near and north of Interstate 20. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible for counties in the Winter Storm Warning, and up to 1 inch with locally higher amounts for counties in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Breezy conditions will continue through the day with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will continue falling through the day, dropping below freezing tonight. Precautions should be taken to protect vulnerable populations, outdoor pets, and sensitive vegetation Temperatures will drop below 20-degrees in many locations by tomorrow morning. As windy weather continues temperatures continuing falling with overnight lows below 20 in some areas.

A period of calmer weather will follow beginning tomorrow before another round of showers and storms move in Monday night and Tuesday morning. Highs will be moderating, peaking around 75 by Thursday with overnight lows in the 45-50-degree range.

