Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a man in the death of his daughter.

Orlando WIlliams, 64, was booked into Houston County Jail late Friday for the death of 38-year-old Tomekia Tiffany Williams.

In February, two men found skeletal remains in the Johntown area of Ozark. Evidence at the scene, including the remains, were sent to the state forensics lab for testing.

A DNA profile was formed that identified the remains as Williams.

Police believe the crime was committed in Dothan. From there, the body was disposed of in Ozark. Williams could face additional charges in both police jurisdictions.

