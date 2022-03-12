ALDOT prepares for possible winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT and other emergency crews around the state are on standby, ready to respond to whatever winter weather comes our way. ALDOT tells us it has crews ready to clear and treat roads if they become covered with ice or snow.

If you have to be out on the roads, you need to take extra precautions. The biggest thing is to take things slow. The roads could ice up in a hurry. Snow could accumulate on them as well.

AAA of Alabama says you also want to make sure your vehicle is prepared. Make sure all the windows and lights are clear all around the vehicle. You need to be able to see and be seen.

Clay Ingram with AAA says it takes longer to slow down on icy roads. If you do end up sliding on the roads, apply the gas slowly to regain traction.

“Slow down is number one. Every turn you make, every move you make need to be very slow and deliberate. No sharp turns. No hard stops, no quick starts. Everything needs to be slow and gradual,” Ingram said.

Another important tip is to have an emergency kit in your car stocked up with food, flash lights, water, and coats and blankets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.