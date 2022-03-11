UAB wins 3OT thriller over Middle Tennessee; advances to C-USA championship

FRISCO, TX. (WBRC) - After a battle that needed three overtimes more than regulation, the UAB Blazers won a thriller over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 102-98, to advance to the Conference USA championship.

UAB matched up with Middle Tennessee once this season, defeating the Blue Raiders by 22 at Bartow Arena.

UAB held a four point lead going into halftime, and led by as much as eight in the second half. After going back and forth with the Blue Raiders, UAB was down 60-59 with 13 seconds left, before point guard Jordan Walker hit a three pointer to give the Blazers the lead 62-60 with seven seconds left.

But the Blue Raiders tied the game at 62 when Middle Tennessee’s Camryn Weston scored on a layup, sending the game to overtime.

With the game tied at 69, Walker missed a game winning three pointer to send the game to a second overtime.

After trailing by as much as six in the second overtime, UAB crawled back to tie the game with three seconds left, on Jordan Walker’s two free throws. The teams would go to a third overtime.

In the third overtime, the Blazers took over to seal the game, taking as much as an 11 point lead. The Blazers would survive to hold on for the win, advancing to their first Conference USA title game since 2015.

Jordan walker led both teams with 40 points for the Blazers, while Michael Ertel finished with 26 points.

UAB will face Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA championship on Saturday. If they win, the Blazers will claim their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015.

