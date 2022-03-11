UAB defeats FAU, advances to semifinals of C-USA tournament

FRISCO, Tx. (WBRC) - UAB advances to the semifinals of the Conference USA Basketball tournament, after defeating the Florida Atlantic Owls 80-66 Thursday night.

The Blazers went into halftime with a 12 point lead over the Owls, after being up as much as 19 in the first half. The Blazers shot nearly 50% from the field in the game.

This is the second time the Blazers have played against the Owls. UAB defeated Florida Atlantic at Bartow Arena in January by 11.

Jordan Walker led the Blazers with 26 points, while Quan Jackson added 20 points and 13 rebounds.

UAB will take on Middle Tennessee on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

