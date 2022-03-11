Talladega College prepared for NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College will host the 84th annual NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament. The team is the number two seed in the NAIA Opening Round.

The Tornadoes will play Washington Adventist Friday at 3:00 p.m. at the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center. That game will be followed by seven seed Cumberland University taking on 10 seed WVU Tech. The Opening Round final will be played Saturday, March 12.

The NAIA announced its inaugural 64-team bracket on Thursday, March 3. This is the first season with a full tournament under the new format with combined divisions, after fielding 48 teams in 2021.

Talladega earned an automatic bid from the Southern States Athletic Conference as runner-up in the SSAC Tournament to SSAC regular season champion Loyola University. The Tornadoes are making their fourth-consecutive NAIA Tournament appearance and ninth trip in program history. It is the third time in the Tornadoes’ postseason history to be a top eight overall seed in the tournament. Talladega was the number two overall seed in 2015 when it advanced to the NAIA Fab Four and was the number seven overall seed in 2014.

Winners of each NAIA Opening Round site will advance to the NAIA Final Site (Round of 16), which will take place from March 17-22, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

