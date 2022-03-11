LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sheriff: Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo

FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them to a safe place when the camel attacked a sheriff’s office vehicle and tried to attack a deputy, they said.(Gray News, file)
By Hannah Wallsmith, Amber Ruch and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OBION, Tenn. (WMC/KFVS/Gray News) - Two people were killed in a camel attack at a petting zoo in Tennessee, officials said.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded Thursday to a call at Shirley Farms and found a camel on the loose and two victims unconscious, WMC reported.

KFVS reported emergency responders tried to help the victims and move them to a safe place when the camel attacked a sheriff’s office vehicle and tried to attack a deputy, they said.

Officers killed the camel for the safety of everyone there, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims, identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, Tennessee, and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion, succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC and KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Man killed in construction accident near Pinson identified
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Pleasant Grove High School. (Source: WBRC video)
Pleasant Grove HS moves to 2-day remote learning following fight on campus

Latest News

Oxford man killed in car crash
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is hearing a...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations
Marshall County Chief Deputy: man in custody dies after attempting leap from patrol unit