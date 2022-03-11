Shelby Co. deputy: Oak Mountain student accused of bringing knife to school detained

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy confirmed an Oak Mountain student who they believed brought a weapon on campus Thursday morning has been detained.

The incident led to several lockdowns as well as an all-day search for the suspect. Investigators said the juvenile was located and safely detained around 5:30 p.m. The family has been notified. Deputies said there were no other threats to the school system at this time.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30 a.m., there was an incident at Oak mountain High School where a school official was talking with a student and it was believed they had a knife on them. After that encounter, investigators said the teenager fled the school property and deputies began working to set up a perimeter.

The Juvenile from this morning‘s Oak Mountain High School incident has been safely located and is currently detained.... Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and Oak Mountain High School went into lockdowns as officers searched to ensure there was no longer a threat. Helicopters scanned the scene from above.

Within a couple of hours the schools went into soft lockdowns. The schools’ staff and students continued on with their day just with a heightened police presence and limited outdoor time.

Overall a frightening day for parents, but many of those I spoke with felt the incident was handled well.

“The first I heard about it was actually when I was on my way home after I had dropped them off at school. So that was a little concerning because they are obviously out of my hands at that point. But I did see many cops and police officers running down the road so I felt secure and that they had things under control,” said Oak Mountain Parent Ashley Williams.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks released this statement:

Shelby County School District leaders were notified late this afternoon by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that a student involved in an incident earlier today at Oak Mountain High School has been safely found and is currently detained. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Sheriff Samaniego, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other local law enforcement for their assistance with this matter today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.