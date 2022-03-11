Oxford man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash at approximately 10:43 p.m. on March 10, has claimed the life of an Oxford man.

Police say 33-year-old Miguel A. Perez was killed when the 2004 Toyota Corolla he was driving collided head-on with a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old Luis Hernandez of Oxford.

Perez was transported to Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Hernandez was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with unknown injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 246 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Munford.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

