Northwest Alabama gets ready for another cold blast

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Marion County and its surrounding neighbors could be in for an active Friday night and perhaps this weekend. It appears a little bit of everything may be on the way: snow, ice and wind.

It’s really strange. At 12:30 Friday afternoon the temperature reached 71 degrees, according to one bank clock, but that changed.

Marion County District Two Commissioner Kenneth Cochran has every reason to prepare the big grader.

“We’re changing the blades out,” said Commissioner Cochran.

District Two is home to around 5,000 residents.

“In his District Two we have 30 bridges, plus we got the overpasses,” Cochran said.

And it’s all the more to reason to take precaution, to the point of outfitting the grader to a spreader that’ll push the snow out of the way if necessary. The dump trucks filled with sand are ready to go as well.

In Hamilton, spring has sprung but winter is holding on for another go-round. This city of around 7,100 clocked in at 71 degrees Friday afternoon, but not for long. At City Hall, Mayor Bob Page says they are about as ready as they can be.

“It could last a couple of days, so just be prepared and our community needs to get ready for this,” Mayor Page warned.

“After midnight, they said the cold weather and snow’s coming,” said Commissioner Cochran.

Locked in, fine-tuned and prepared, they’ll now wait and see what nature has in store.

Mayor Page and Commissioner Cochran are encouraging their fellow residents to please stay off the roads starting at 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

