Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies donating items to law enforcement in Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement is stretched thin in Ukraine as they’ve continued to work through the Russian invasion for more than two weeks now.

Multiple deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are working with other police agencies around the country and donating special items in need to law enforcement officers in Ukraine.

Sgt. Joni Money with the department said it is from an Amazon wish list, created by the department’s colleague Mike Hall in Poland who is helping get the items to officers in Ukraine by the border.

Money said officers overseas are still working the streets and trying to help all those who did not evacuate the country. She said conditions are very rough.

“I couldn’t imagine trying to do our job under the circumstances that they are facing right now,” Money said.

Money said the Amazon wish list was created specifically for Ukrainian officers and their needs. It has items like clothes, food, and basic necessities. But, it also has items they need to be able to do their jobs.

“They have also asked for some things like night vision equipment,” Money said. “There are no lights there at night so they are really operating at extreme circumstances.”

Money said the first load of items purchased will be distributed next week.

Click here to view that Amazon wish list.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.