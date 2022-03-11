LawCall
Helping Ukraine: Donating to the United Way of Central Alabama

"United Way of Central Alabama is supporting humanitarian aid for Ukraine."(Source: uwca.org)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are looking for ways to help Ukraine. Donating to the United Way of Central Alabama is one option.

“United Way of Central Alabama is a local organization and always has been, but we are part of a broader United Way network, and there’s actually United Ways in 40 countries around the world, including Poland, Romania and Hungary,” said Drew Langloh, President and CEO of United Way of Central Alabama.

According to Langloh, that means the money goes to United Way crews that are on the ground helping refugees who are escaping Ukraine.

“The United Ways in those countries are already heavily engaged in providing everything from housing and food to transportation and clothing, to formula and diapers and all the things you can imagine folks who have fled with nothing on their back need,” Langloh continued. “Through our international network, we already have a way to get resources directly to those organizations in a safe way.”

You can donate by going to UWCA.org and clicking on the blue and yellow banner on the homepage.

