Heart Gallery Alabama: James & Jeffery

James, born July 2009, is patient and caring. He enjoys playing with Legos and his Nintendo switch. If James could plan a day doing all of his favorite things, he would plan to spend the day at the park.

Jeffery, born September 2013, has a sweet and caring personality. Jeffery enjoys playing with Legos and going to the park to search for bugs. Jeffery’s favorite subject in school is lunchtime.

Both Jeffery and James need a loving, patient and committed family that will help them succeed in life.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

