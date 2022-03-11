Hamilton preparing for possible winter weather this weekend

LawCall
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the talk in Marion County and specifically Hamilton: what will nature throw in that part of northwest Alabama Friday night and through the weekend?

One bank clocked registered a temperature of 71 degrees and that was at 12:30 Friday afternoon. The town was not ready to let that go.

Spring has arrived in Hamilton with early buds sprouting through. Now comes the abrupt change, one last cold blast perhaps.

“Hoping and praying this is the last hurrah for Alabama,” said Hamilton resident Tonya Willis.

It’s not something many here are looking forward to.

“It’s crazy to think, and it tells it’s not going to last,” said Mikayla Lemarr.

Still, the overall flavor here is everyone seemed to be taking it all in stride.

“I’m kind of sad because I’ve gotten used to the warm sunshine,” said Erin Karr.

While folks like Karr, Willis and Lemarr are accepting it for what it is, city and county leaders aren’t taking any chances. The big graders are ready and the dump trucks filled with sand are ready to roll.

“The grader we can plow snow with,” said Marion County District Two Commissioner Kenneth Cochran.

And a word of caution from Hamilton Mayor Bob Page.

“Just be prepared. The community needs to get ready for this. EMA has given me fair warning. It’s coming. We don’t quite believe it at this moment but we gonna believe it tomorrow,” said Mayor Page.

Hamilton bills itself as welcoming community, but more than willing to pull the mat away from old man winter... if only it were that simple. The cold is on the way.

Bridges and overpasses are a major concern here, 30 bridges in Marion County District Two alone.

