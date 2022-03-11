First Alert for windy conditions and rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have a lot of things to discuss for the next 24 hours including spring-like temperatures this afternoon, rain tonight, and the chance for snow and perhaps some slippery road conditions going into early Saturday morning. On top of that, we have to get ready for freezing temperatures.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Marion and Winston counties. It begins tonight at midnight and ends at 9 AM. The main threat is for slippery roads and the chance to see snowfall accumulations of 1-2″. Some spots could see snowfall totals up to 3″. I would avoid travel in these counties and far north Alabama tonight.

First Alert Weather Winter Weather (wbrc)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Clay, Etowah, Cherokee, and Calhoun counties starting at midnight tonight and ending by 9 AM Saturday morning. Main threats will be the chance to see a dusting to a 1/2″ of snow. Most of the roads should be fine tomorrow morning but use caution when driving on bridges/overpasses.

First Alert Weather Winter Weather (wbrc)

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting at midnight and continuing until 6 PM Saturday. Winds from the northwest will pick up at 15-25 mph with isolated gusts up to 40 mph. Winds could bring down a few trees and result in isolated power outages. Wind will also make it feel extremely cold Saturday. Make sure you secure outdoor furniture today before the winds move in tonight.

First Alert Weather Winter Weather (wbrc)

Freeze Warning: A freeze warning has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting at midnight tonight and continuing until Sunday at 10 AM. Some spots in northwest Alabama could stay below freezing all day Saturday. A hard freeze is likely Sunday morning. Make sure you protect and cover up your plants. Keep the pets inside. Protect your pipes. Freezing temperatures could really cause some damage for farmers in the Southeast.

First Alert Weather Winter Weather (wbrc)

We are starting out the morning cool with temperatures mostly in the 40s. You’ll want to grab a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover. We are watching a cold front to our west that will move into our area tonight giving us showers and eventually a sleet/snow mix. Enjoy the warm temperatures today because this weekend is looking very cold. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the lower 70s with mid 70s possible in west Alabama. Winds this afternoon will remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We should see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky today with only a 40% chance for showers today. Bulk of the rain will likely move in after 9 PM.

Next Big Thing: Rain/Snow will be likely tonight across most of Central Alabama. Rain will move in from the west giving us wet conditions between 9 PM - Midnight. Rain could transition to a sleet/snow mix as early as 10 PM in parts of Marion and Winston Counties. As the rain moves in, winds are forecast to increase. Temperatures will also begin to drop as cold air pushes in from the northwest. Snow will become likely for areas along and north of I-20/59 early Saturday morning. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory will likely see some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces, but the main roads should be fine thanks to warm surface temperatures. Most of the snow should come to an end by 5 AM, but minor impacts could continue into the morning hours as temperatures continue to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Use caution and slow down near bridges and overpasses if you choose to be on the roads early Saturday morning. The greatest impacts will likely occur in Marion and Winston counties where a winter storm warning has been issued. I would avoid travel in these areas after 10 PM as snow and wind could reduce visibility significantly. Snowfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches with some spots seeing 3 inches. Wind chills will easily drop into the teens and 20s as cold air and windy conditions move in.

What To Do: This is not expected to be a long duration event. Most of the snow will last for 3-5 hours. I would not go out and grab bread, eggs, and milk from the grocery store unless you really need it. Just make sure you secure your outdoor furniture due to the windy conditions expected tonight. Make sure your pets stay warm. Keep you electronic devices charged just in case power goes out.

Cold Saturday: Most of the moisture should be out of Central Alabama by 5-6 AM. A flurry or two can’t be rule out during the morning hours, but it shouldn’t cause us any problems. Saturday will start off cloudy, but we should see a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon hours. Many spots will remain in the 30s. Northwest Alabama could stay at or below freezing all day. Plan for high temperatures to only climb into the mid to upper 30s with northwest winds continuing at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Winds should decrease by Saturday evening. When you combine the wind and the cold temperatures, wind chills could stay in the 20s tomorrow. Bundle up! The good news is that if we see any slick spots on roads, the sunshine should help to warm the pavement and melt any ice that might form tomorrow afternoon.

Hard Freeze Likely Saturday Night/Sunday Morning: With a clearing sky and light winds developing Saturday night, we are forecasting temperatures to rapidly drop going into Sunday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected to damage blooming plants and vegetation. You will want to make sure you can find ways to protect your plants from being exposed to the deep freeze. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s Sunday morning. Some spots in North Alabama could drop into the upper teens. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. It might not be a bad idea to drip the faucets Saturday night too. The cold air is short-lived as warmer temperatures return early next week. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain five to ten degrees below average, but at least we will get to enjoy some much-needed sunshine.

Daylight Saving Time Begins this Weekend: Just another reminder that we spring forward early Sunday morning! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 AM which means we lose an hour of sleep. The good news is that we will gain an extra hour of daylight during the evening hours. Sunrise Sunday morning will occur at 7 AM and sunset will occur at 6:53 PM. It’s always a good reminder to replace the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radios.

Warming Up Next Week: Most of next week is trending warmer after a frigid weekend. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the 60s Monday through Wednesday. The second half of next week could trend even warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Our next rain chance will likely develop Monday night into Tuesday as an upper-level low pushes into the Southeast. Rain chances are forecast to ramp up next Tuesday afternoon and evening as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. It could be a soggy Tuesday with rain lingering next Wednesday. We should trend drier by the end of next week with only small rain chances expected.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.