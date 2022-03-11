Experts say inflation is number one concern for small businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts said local businesses across the state are starting to get hit hard by the rising cost of goods and struggles with supply chains.

You’ve likely already noticed the price of all your favorite items just getting higher and local businesses are also going to have to start increasing the price on the shelves just to meet their bottom line.

Birmingham business expert Ty West said new survey data shows that inflation is the number one concern for small businesses across the state. With customers paying higher prices, many business owners are worried that they will see fewer shoppers, because some people may not be able to afford non-necessities much longer.

West said many local spots are also already short staffed, and with wages being higher, it’s driving up prices for small businesses.

He said supply chain issues are also a big concern right now for local businesses and shoppers should not be buying more than they need right now.

“Buy strategically and buy smart,” West said. “Don’t buy a ton more than you need trying to speculate oh prices are going to go way up. That doesn’t really help matters, because that is just driving up prices more.”

West said the cost of goods is expected to keep rising, so he suggests coming up with a plan to try and save where you can.

