CrimeStoppers offers reward in case of man accused of hitting officer with vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CrimeStoppers offered a $2,500 reward in the case of a man accused of hitting a Goodwater Police officer with a vehicle.

The reward is for any information leading to the arrest of Kytn William Wentzell. Authorities said they consider Wentzell a Most Wanted fugitive.

Wentzell is considered Armed and Dangerous, according to CrimeStoppers.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, Goodwater Police responded to 2081 Coosa County Road 86 to question Kytn William Wentzell in reference to an ongoing investigation. As Officers were approaching Mr. Wentzell, they said he jumped into a gold-colored S-10 Chevrolet Truck. Investigators said Wentzell sped off and struck an officer, causing injury to the officer’s shoulder.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kytn William Wentzell, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP

