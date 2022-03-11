Cable operator sings for residents of senior living community

LawCall
Cable technician sings for senior living community
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sometimes you can brighten someone else’s day with just a little bit of music.

Harold is a technician for Spectrum, and although he lives in Georgia, he works here during the week. While doing work at The Crossing at Riverchase New Senior Living Community, Harold passed the bistro, saw a piano, and offered to play.

He even played a rendition of “His Eye is on the Sparrow”, which Leanne Messer caught on video and sent to us.

