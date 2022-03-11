Birmingham warming station open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham, in partnership with the Jimmy Hale Mission is opening a warming station on March 11 and Saturday March 12.

Those needing warm shelter should come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave. North, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day.

Anyone in need is also encouraged to reach out to The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.

