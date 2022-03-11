BioHorizons donates $750K to Scholarships for Kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Henry Schein, Inc.

BioHorizons, a Henry Schein company, donated $750,000 to Scholarships for Kids, a nonprofit organization in Alabama that offers scholarships and access to better education for underserved children throughout the state.

Reinforcing BioHorizons’ long-standing work to advocate for and raise awareness of the needs of underserved communities, the donation will support Alabama-based academic institutions that are educating individuals in these communities.

“Expanding programs for students in underrepresented communities is essential in achieving increased diversity in the workforce,” said Steve Boggan, President and CEO of BioHorizons. “Our recent contribution to Scholarship for Kids underscores our commitment to educating the next generation, not only for the health care profession but for the benefit of each student and society as a whole.”

This initiative from BioHorizons aligns with Henry Schein Cares, Henry Schein Inc.’s global corporate social responsibility program. Henry Schein’s longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility has developed over nearly nine decades since its founding in 1932.

“We are grateful to the BioHorizons team for their support in helping us expand educational opportunities for underserved students throughout Alabama,” said Stephen Bridgers, Executive Director of Scholarships for Kids. “It is imperative that all students, regardless of social status, have the ability to learn and develop the skills needed to pursue their careers.”

"BioHorizons demonstrates its commitment to service through top-notch customer support and dedication to support the communities in which it operates. From organizations local to the Birmingham, Alabama, headquarters, to global initiatives, BioHorizons uses its resources as a top dental implant company to serve communities around the world." (Source: biohorizons.com)

In addition to the support for underserved students, BioHorizons has provided dental implant products related products to help advance the clinical skills of dental professionals while providing philanthropic care to disadvantaged patients at nonprofit dental centers around the United States. These include New Horizon Institute in Tempe, AZ, the Foundry Dental Center in Bessemer, AL, and the Local Start Clinic, in Durham, NC.

For more information about BioHorizons’ Corporate Social Responsibility work, click here.

