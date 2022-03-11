Benefit planned for Sawyeville tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than a month since a tornado ripped through Hale County. Recovery has been slow and sometimes difficult for some people who lost almost everything to that storm. That’s why a local radio station is reaching out to offer more help.

WZNJ 106.5 FM in Demopolis is hosting a live benefit for folks in the Sawyerville community there in Hale County. The radio station calls it the Spirit of Sharing Gospel Musical. Anita Foster is one of the radio personalities participating in the benefit concert. She said they have many loyal listeners in nearby Hale County and wanted to help their neighbors recover from that tornado.

There was not enough storm damage to qualify for federal assistance outside of small business loans. So, the radio station will host a live remote in Hale County starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. They’ll have gospel groups and singers perform live. People from Hale County will also give updates on how the recovery there is progressing.

“There were a total is 85 homes that were damaged and 14 total losses. And being that they still have families that are displaced, they still need financial assistance. They still need materials,” Foster said.

You can donate in a couple of ways. You drop off checks made out to the Hale County Relief Fund at the live remote Saturday at 3 p.m. or later at Bass Tabernacle Church in Akron, or you can also take that donation to Citizens Bank in Greensboro.

Checks can be made out to the Hale County Relief Fund.

The address for Bass Tabernacle CME Church in Akron is 22890 County Road 32 Akron, Alabama 35441.

Deposits can be made at Citizens Bank of Greensboro:

Hale County Relief Fund

PO Box 688

Greensboro, Alabama 36744

For more information call 334-289-1106.

