Authorities searching for missing Ohatchee teenager

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 16-year-old Cameron James Lunceford was last seen on March 7. Lunceford left the area of Smith Avenue, and has not returned.

If you have any information on Lunceford’s whereabouts, please call Ohatchee Police at 256-283-3074.

