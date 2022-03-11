LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Ohatchee teenager

Authorities searching for missing Ohatchee teenager
Authorities searching for missing Ohatchee teenager(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 16-year-old Cameron James Lunceford was last seen on March 7. Lunceford left the area of Smith Avenue, and has not returned.

If you have any information on Lunceford’s whereabouts, please call Ohatchee Police at 256-283-3074.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & snow possible later this week as freezing temps return
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson

Latest News

Search for suspect continues after Oak Mountain lockdown
Shelby Co. deputy: Oak Mountain student accused of bringing knife to school detained
CrimeStoppers offers reward in case of man accused of hitting officer with vehicle
Some restaurants are just now beginning to bounce back after a difficult few years. COVID-19 is...
Restaurant industry still bouncing back from COVID troubles
UAB's artist rendering of the future Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences Building
UAB’s president’s vision to turn Birmingham into a biotech hub