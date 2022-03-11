ALDOT readying for winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of our area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory Saturday morning, the Alabama Department of Transportation crews said they will be prepared to respond to snowy or icy conditions that may develop overnight.

ALDOT Crews will be ready to clear and treat roads and bridges following wintry precipitation. ALDOT leaders said drivers should expect hazardous conditions and avoid travel if possible.

If traveling, reduce speed as conditions dictate. From ALDOT: Please slow down and move over when approaching highway maintenance or first responders at work. For the latest preparedness tips visit www.ema.alabama.gov.

