LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, await NCAA Tournament seeding

3/10/22 MBB Alabama vs Vanderbilt SEC Tournament Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) Photo by...
3/10/22 MBB Alabama vs Vanderbilt SEC Tournament Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) Photo by Robert Sutton(Robert Sutton | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Alex Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WBRC) - Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC tournament 82-76.

Alabama went into halftime with a ten point lead over the Commodores. The Tide’s defense played stellar in the first half, holding Vanderbilt to just over 26 percent shooting from the field and forcing nine turnovers.

The first half of the game saw both teams get very physical, with officials calling 29 fouls between the Tide and the Commodores. Both teams shot 18 free throws in the first half.

With star point guard Jahvon Quinerly going to the bench in the first half due to foul trouble, freshman JD Davison stepped in to run the Tide’s offense, with five assists in the first half alone.

After trailing by as much as 15 in the second half, Vanderbilt crawled back into the game, taking a 57 to 56 lead, but the Tide would come back to take a 62-57 lead. After going back and forth, Vanderbilt hit a three pointer to take a 71-68 lead, and the Commodores would not relinquish the lead.

This was the second time the Crimson Tide matched up against Vanderbilt this season. In February, Alabama left Nashville with a 74-72 win over the Commodores.

Scotty Pippen Jr. would lead both teams in scoring with 26 points. Jaden Shackleford led the Tide with 21 points. Shackleford and Quinerly fouled out of the game.

The Tide fall to 19-13 on the season. They will now wait to see who they face in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

UAB defeats Florida Atlantic in Conference USA tournament
UAB defeats FAU, advances to semifinals of C-USA tournament
SEC Tourney
A busy Thursday in Tampa for the SEC Tournament
Teams prepare for the 2022 SEC men’s basketball tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Alabama, Auburn prepare for SEC men’s basketball tournament
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Jacksonville State basketball heading to NCAA Tourney