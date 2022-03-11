LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

AL House passes bill that makes it illegal to move police jurisdiction signs

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama House passed a bill that would make it illegal to move police jurisdiction signs. It comes in the wake of the policing controversy in Brookside.

If the bill passes, someone could end up in jail or pay thousands in fines for moving a jurisdiction sign. State Representative Juandalynn Givan feels this will keep cities and towns in check.

In recent Brookside town halls, a number of people said they believe Brookside police were pulling people over outside of their jurisdiction. The sheriff’s office says the signs outside of Brookside town limits have been taken down.

Givan’s bill would make “intentional misrepresentation of jurisdictional boundaries” a misdemeanor and could land people in jail for up to a year and fined up to $6,000.

Givan says she’s heard of other cities and towns moving signs. She tells us it’s time to put a stop to it.

“We’re not looking for municipalities to become superior so superior that they decide to take the law into their own hands,” Rep. Givan, D-Jefferson County said.

The bill now moves on to the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Pleasant Grove High School. (Source: WBRC video)
Pleasant Grove HS moves to 2-day remote learning following fight on campus
Boosting biotech in Birmingham
Boosting biotech in Birmingham
Bill to prevent police from moving jurisdiction signs advances
Bill to prevent police from moving jurisdiction signs advances
Inflation hitting small businesses
Inflation hitting small businesses