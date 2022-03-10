LawCall
Weighing the pros and cons of buying an electric car

With gas prices at all-time highs, the idea of owning an electric car may start to sound really...
With gas prices at all-time highs, the idea of owning an electric car may start to sound really good, but they are not cheap.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With gas prices at all-time highs, the idea of owning an electric car may start to sound really good, but they are not cheap.

There are around 800 million gas-driven vehicles in the world. Of that number, less than 5% are electric.

Still, there seems to be little doubt electric cars are in our future. Despite what we’re all seeing at the pumps these days, there are some pros and cons to consider on the electric car.

“If you factor all the electricity needed to go into... if you factor that it will be much below the average of gas cars in its lifetime. The primary disadvantage today that gives great anxiety is lack of charging infrastructure,” said Mechanical Engineering Professor Dr. Bharat Balasubramanian at the University of Alabama.

To address what Dr. Balasubramanian just mentioned, Governor Ivey set aside $4 million for public charging stations along I-20 from the Alabama-Georgia border to Tuscaloosa. At least 10 charging stations alone will be in Jefferson County, a county with the highest number of electric cars in the state.

