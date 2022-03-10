Vehicle fire, crash blocks lanes on I-65N
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash and vehicle fire blocked lanes on I-65 North Thursday afternoon past Exit 252 US31 Montgomery Hwy in Vestavia Hills, according to ALGO Traffic.
Crews said it happened at 4:31 p.m.
Drivers were asked to find another route.
