Vehicle fire, crash blocks lanes on I-65N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash and vehicle fire blocked lanes on I-65 North Thursday afternoon past Exit 252 US31 Montgomery Hwy in Vestavia Hills, according to ALGO Traffic.

Crews said it happened at 4:31 p.m.

Drivers were asked to find another route.

4:46 pm FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Major crash involving multiple vehicles and the middle vehicle was once on fire has blocked two lanes and the left shoulder on I-65 NB before Alford Ave. Right lane is open! pic.twitter.com/anzUE7mhfl — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) March 10, 2022

Crash involving Vehicle Fire on I-65 NB @ MP 252.8 past Exit 252 US31 Montgomery Hwy in Vestavia Hills. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/FShqjnBd0W — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) March 10, 2022

