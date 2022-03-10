UAB’s president’s vision to turn Birmingham into a biotech hub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Looking out the window of UAB’s administration building, Dr. Ray Watts can see it now.

“We’d love to see the whole area of Southside developed,” said Dr. Watts, President of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “[Developed] to be a great place for people to live and work and go out to dinner and purchase retail.”

His vision stretches from UAB’s campus to St. Vincent’s Ascension and right in the middle is what will help drive that development. “We’re working toward UAB and Southern Research and Birmingham and Alabama being the commercialization center of the southeast in biotech,” said Dr. Watts. “We’re investing a lot in that, and we’re excited about that, and we’re going to use precision medicine, which is using genomics and other and other data to develop a tailored therapy for you, and your makeup, where you’ve lived, what you’ve been exposed to, in order to help in order to help you prevent diseases in the future.”

That groundbreaking work will happen when the Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences Building is expected to be completed in February of 2024.

UAB's artist rendering of the future Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences Building (UAB)

“[The building] will give us room for another 50 to 100 funded researchers and every one of them is like a small business, a million business. And they’re working at the forefront of science. Our Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship takes those discoveries and then we try to commercialize them, we have, and that helps drive the economy.”

The Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship generated $5 million in revenue last year, and launched three startups, and Dr. Watts said that’s just the beginning.

“We want biotechnology and healthcare technology, to be, they are, major industries in Birmingham. But we want to grow them to be among the best in the country.”

He continued, “You know, most of the biotech startups and so forth are on the coast, Boston, Cambridge and San Francisco, Palo Alto. We want to be one of the exciting places between the coasts and that is why we focus so much on economic development.”

UAB’s partnership with Southern Research generates millions already, said Dr. Watts. He expects that impact to grow with continued investment in research, startups and the community around them, together creating a place where young people can learn, work and create a lasting impact.

“We want to keep our young people who we give a world-class education here in Birmingham Alabama so that they could help drive our economy,” said Dr. Watts.

He added, “We are planning now a biotech incubator on the Southern Research campus for our startups, our companies, so they have a place to work and be together, and so around that we could build an urban research park.”

There’s no shortage of ideas, or talent, said Dr. Watts, which is why he is confident in his vision.

“We are recruiting more people, we are growing, we are going to continue to grow.”

Just this week, The UA Board of Trustees approved the sale of Southern Research’s engineering division. According to Southern Research, the sale will provide them with more than $80 million to invested in other areas, particularly biomedical research and its new biotech center.

Demolition of Kracke Pitman building (SOURCE: UAB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.