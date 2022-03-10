LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa County town shows support for Ukraine

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Northport is showing its true colors when it comes to the war in Ukraine. When you drive past Northport City Hall, you can’t miss it.

It’s right there for all to see. It’s about eight feet tall and six feet wide or more.

Northport staked its full support for Ukraine with a colorful billboard that stands adjacent to McFarland Boulevard. It’s been up for a few days now. Mayor Bobby Herndon gave credit to councilwoman Jamie Dykes for coming up with the idea. There was no ‘veto’ on this proposal.

“Jamie’s like me. She’s got a soft heart but I have a soft heart and soft head. But she came up with the idea to do that. We had ribbons on all of our doors, got ribbons inside city hall with the sunflowers. We stand with Ukraine. I wish there was something more we could do,” said mayor Bobby Herndon.

Mayor Herndon says some of the city’s public works employees assembled the sign and it will remain there until further notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo
City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued in Alabaster lifted

Latest News

Crews investigating house fire in Birmingham
Crews fighting house fire in Birmingham
Police patrol cars are starting to pay the price at the pump, as high gas costs are impacting...
Gas prices impacting local police patrol cars
An Alabama Senate committee votes to approve two pieces of lottery legislation despite finding...
2 gambling bills move ahead to Alabama Senate
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton...
Teenager accidentally shot, killed in Chilton County
The price at the gas pump is likely putting a strain on many budgets, but experts said there...
Experts offer tips on how to get the most mileage out of your gas tank