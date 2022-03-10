Tuscaloosa County town shows support for Ukraine

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Northport is showing its true colors when it comes to the war in Ukraine. When you drive past Northport City Hall, you can’t miss it.

It’s right there for all to see. It’s about eight feet tall and six feet wide or more.

Northport staked its full support for Ukraine with a colorful billboard that stands adjacent to McFarland Boulevard. It’s been up for a few days now. Mayor Bobby Herndon gave credit to councilwoman Jamie Dykes for coming up with the idea. There was no ‘veto’ on this proposal.

“Jamie’s like me. She’s got a soft heart but I have a soft heart and soft head. But she came up with the idea to do that. We had ribbons on all of our doors, got ribbons inside city hall with the sunflowers. We stand with Ukraine. I wish there was something more we could do,” said mayor Bobby Herndon.

Mayor Herndon says some of the city’s public works employees assembled the sign and it will remain there until further notice.

