TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Community leaders from all walks of life took the first step Thursday in changing the way west Tuscaloosa and the West End looks, feels and thrives. The group met for the first time at Stillman College, and it started with the word ‘trust.’

Inside Geneva Hall at Stillman College, the search for hope, the search for a better future for West End, an area of Tuscaloosa some believe has been neglected over time.

“Lacking in resources is perhaps a better way to put it,” said Stillman College Dean of Chapel Dr. Joseph Scrivner.

“We have a community that has lost hope in a better future and they’re acting out through violence,” said school principal Donmonique Morgan.

The goal on the first day was not to change the world but get to know one another and from here generate ideas to improve West End and the lives of the very people who call this part of Tuscaloosa.. home. No concrete ideas were exchanged. It’s only the beginning where everything is abstract.

“But I think from today we want to encourage church participation in the schools, different discussions about that,” Dr. Scrivner said.

The city is currently studying ways to make west Tuscaloosa better, and some of the recommendations are being implemented now such as improving transportation on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway.

Trusted Unity says its aims are different, directed more towards getting to the root of violence and providing opportunities.

“Yes, everybody has these opportunities but if you don’t know the opportunities exist and you’re not exposed, exposure to the opportunities is the most important issue we’re facing,” said Morgan.

Trusted Unity is convinced an avenue of change is on the way for West End, but admitted it will take time. Trusted Unity members say they plan to meet quarterly as they lay out of specific goals and plans for this part of town.

Trusted Unity forms for the first time in west Tuscaloosa (WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.