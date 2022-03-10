Teenager accidentally shot, killed in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton County on Wednesday.

Sheriff Shearon said this happened in Clanton between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m., and that the shooter was the victim’s half brother. Medics got to the scene and tried to save the victim, but he was not able to be revived. Shearon said no charges will be filed.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.