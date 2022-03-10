LawCall
Teenager accidentally shot, killed in Chilton County

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton County on Wednesday.
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton County on Wednesday.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton County on Wednesday.

Sheriff Shearon said this happened in Clanton between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m., and that the shooter was the victim’s half brother. Medics got to the scene and tried to save the victim, but he was not able to be revived. Shearon said no charges will be filed.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

