LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rising Star: Audrey Green

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Audrey Green!

Audrey is a senior at Cherokee County High School with a 4.1 GPA. She is SGA Secretary, and on the Varsity Basketball and Track and Cross Country teams. She gives back to the community through her church, Weiss Lake cleanup projects and mentoring younger children. Her integrity and maturity always show in her actions.

Audrey, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & snow possible later this week as freezing temps return
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Audrey Green
Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts needs your old boomboxes to be part of new sculpture being built...
Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts seeking boomboxes for new sculpture
Study shows more families are living paycheck to paycheck
In his almost 100 years of living on this Earth, Pleasant Grove's George Hamilton has...
99 and counting for this man of faith with a love of country