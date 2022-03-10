Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Audrey Green!

Audrey is a senior at Cherokee County High School with a 4.1 GPA. She is SGA Secretary, and on the Varsity Basketball and Track and Cross Country teams. She gives back to the community through her church, Weiss Lake cleanup projects and mentoring younger children. Her integrity and maturity always show in her actions.

Audrey, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

