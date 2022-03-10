LawCall
Rising prices at the gas pump impacting everyone, including convenience stores

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The skyrocketing gasoline prices are beginning to impact all of us and convenience stores are no exception. For one Tuscaloosa area business owner, it’s starting to get real.

Brijesh Darji knew it was coming.

“We’re doing what we can to prepare for it. That’s all we can do,” said Darji, who owns the convenience store portion of the Marathon gas station on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Northport.

Since the very day Russia invaded Ukraine, this has become a new liquid gold. Gas prices at the Marathon gas station shot up in a hurry and with that rise, there’s been a drop in business inside.

“Gas prices also affects products to sell in the store. I would say at least 10%,” said Darji.

“What else are they going to hit us with?” Elandrie Williams wonders.

Williams is a prime example of what Dargi is seeing.

Williams chose not to fill up her car to save money which means she won’t be going inside to get a snack and a drink, all par for the course for so many on the road because of what’s happening more than 5,000 miles away in Ukraine.

“More of your money is going to your gas than anything,” said Williams.

“I get it. It’s tough,” Darji said.

And those who are filling up? They are paying a hefty price.

Darji is a 15-year veteran in this type of business and knows all too well the ups and downs of running a business.

“The whole point in running a business - you have good days and bad days,” he said.

That means he’s been in it long enough to know the cycle. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

