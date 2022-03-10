LawCall
Restaurant industry still bouncing back from COVID troubles

Some restaurants are just now beginning to bounce back after a difficult few years. COVID-19 is at the center of the challenges.
Some restaurants are just now beginning to bounce back after a difficult few years. COVID-19 is at the center of the challenges.(Canva)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some restaurants are just now beginning to bounce back after a difficult few years. COVID-19 is at the center of the challenges. If you’re driving around you’ll see plenty of evidence. Signs alerting the community of work opportunities can be found all over.

Some businesses have finally hired enough workers that they are able to resume dine in services and a lucky few have not struggled to fill their staff. That includes the team at the Margarita Grill.

“Over 15 years here, that has created a staff that is family,” said Owner of Margarita Grill Javier Jerez.

Javier Jerez owns the business and considers his operation lucky to have avoided some of the struggles of their competitors. He credits his outdoor dining setup for a large portion of their success during COVID-19.

“Most people love the outside dining. People like that and with the weather turning, we are seeing an increase in our sales.”

Still he is concerned that another challenge looms for the industry

“I am afraid if the prices keep coming up the way they are, obviously the gas, it will affect the people.”

Of all the businesses I spoke with, almost everyone id stressed hiring remains an issue.

