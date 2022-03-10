Police searching for missing Shelby Co. teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On March 10, 18-year-old Jamiee McLeod was reported missing, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say McLeod was last seen in the Chelsea area. She is a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′0″ tall, and weighs 138 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Prady at 205-670-6122, or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

