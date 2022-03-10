LawCall
Police searching for missing Shelby Co. teen

Jamiee McLeod, 18.
Jamiee McLeod, 18.(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On March 10, 18-year-old Jamiee McLeod was reported missing, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say McLeod was last seen in the Chelsea area. She is a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′0″ tall, and weighs 138 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Prady at 205-670-6122, or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

