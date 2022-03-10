Pleasant Grove HS moves to 2-day remote learning following fight on campus

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove High School shifted to remote learning for Thursday and Friday, March 10 and 11, following reports of several students fighting on campus, according to Jefferson County Schools leaders.

Principal Jarvis Watkins said the goal for remote learning is to “allow things to calm down.”

Principal Jarvis sent this letter to parents:

Pleasant Grove High School Parents,

Our school will temporarily shift to remote learning for Thursday March 10th and Friday March 11th. All Faculty & Staff will be on campus and available through email to assist with classes.

Late Wednesday afternoon we had several students get into a fight on our campus. After consulting with authorities, Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, and district leadership the decision was made to move to remote learning. Our goal is to ensure student safety and to allow things to calm down.

Let me state this type of behavior has no place in our school or our district. Those involved will be held accountable. We will have an increased law enforcement presence on campus when in-person classes resume. breakfast and lunch pickup will be available both days in the bus pick-up lane 9:30am-10:30am.

Assignments will be made available to students in Schoology. If you have any questions please reach out to that Teacher via email. Please check your grades in PowerSchool. Students this is a great opportunity to make up any missed assignments. If you have any assignments not complete by the last day of the nine weeks, you will not be able to make those up. The gradebook will automatically lock and your nine weeks grade will be final.

Thank you for your continued support. Should you have any questions please reach out to me or our administration.

Sincerely,

Jarvis Watkins/Principal

