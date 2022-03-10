Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School on lockdown

SHELBY CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School have been placed on lockdown this morning after a person with a knife was seen on campus.

It happened around 7:30. Officials say the suspect was seen near the athletic fields. They are looking for a white male 5′6′ armed with a knife

Shelby County deputies are heavily present on campus. Hoover is assisting.

No injuries have been reported. People are being asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.

