Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School on lockdown

Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School has been placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School has been placed on lockdown this morning after a person with a knife was seen on campus.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBY CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School have been placed on lockdown this morning after a person with a knife was seen on campus.

It happened around 7:30. Officials say the suspect was seen near the athletic fields. They are looking for a white male 5′6′ armed with a knife

Shelby County deputies are heavily present on campus. Hoover is assisting.

Oat Mtn Intermediate and High School on lockdown

Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School on lockdown after person spotted with knife. https://bit.ly/3sZoRsp

Posted by WBRC FOX6 News on Thursday, March 10, 2022

No injuries have been reported. People are being asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.

