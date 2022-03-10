BPD: Murders have risen in Birmingham more than 62 percent since 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New public safety data from the city of Birmingham shows there has been a more than 62 percent rise in murders since this time last year.
The most recent data from the city of Birmingham shows there has been 26 murders this year alone, which is ten more than this time last year. There has also been 10 rapes reported this year, one more than this time last year.
The data shows that overall violent crime has decreased by more than 21 percent, with aggravated assaults dipping by more than 27 percent and robbery dipping by nearly 10 percent.
Data also shows property crimes have decreased by just more than five percent. The city of Birmingham also said they recovered 50 firearms last week, and 365 firearms this year.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.