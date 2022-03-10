Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on AL-21

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on AL- 21 near the 220 mile marker closed several lanes Thursday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.

It happened at approximately 9:46 a.m.

Troopers said all lanes were shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) was on scene assisting with traffic control. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes.

