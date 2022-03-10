Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts seeking boomboxes for new sculpture

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts needs your old boomboxes to be part of a new sculpture built in its John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden.

The sculpture is called “Got the Power: Boomboxes.” The museum is bringing in artist Bayete Ross Smith to build the 14-foot tall, 8-foot wide tower constructed from hundreds of boomboxes.

The idea is to explore how boomboxes have been an important element in urban communities and within popular culture.

The museum needs about 500 boomboxes to complete this project and about 600 to 1,000 cassette tapes. So it’s asking us all to check our closets, attics, and garages for any of these we might be ready and willing to part with, whether they work or not. The museum needs them to be in relatively good condition and be the 1980s-1990s style boomboxes.

You can also be part of this project by sharing a story and favorite songs. The artist will collect all of those, and then the sculpture will broadcast it as an audio story and oral history of the Capital City. Submit those at mmfa.org/boomboxes.

Find more information about this project at https://mmfa.org/sculpture/got-the-power-boomboxes/.

